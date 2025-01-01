The Strain - A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty.



Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican landrace strains. This sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery.



According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: [Ghost Train Haze] x [East Coast Sour Diesel]



Breeder: Sativa Hybrid



Primary Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, beta-Myrcene, Ocimene 2, Nerolidol 2, delta-Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Woody



The Process - Live Badder is uncured fresh frozen plant material created into a frosting/peanut-butter-like substance that is high in terpene content allowing maximum flavor and effect. This consistency is easy to handle and on par with live budder for potency. Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates is created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.

