Dilly Bars is a sweet, delicious treat with a euphoric and uplifting high. The effects, although heavy, are not unmanageable by any means, rather, it gives the user a focused and enjoyable time. Whether you’re doing chores or getting creative with some writing or art, Dilly Bars is a wonderful "all day flower" and might be just what you need to medicate on a 9-5 routine.



Though these buds are not huge, they are beautiful to look at. Bright greens, subtly scattered with hits of purple, are always densely coated with trichomes. Orange pistils are usually in abundance too. You may want to take a pic before you break up this Bar!



Taking the best features of its lineage, Dilly Bars possesses a creamy flavor with very subtle hints of vanilla and a shade of mint. The smoke is smooth on both the inhale and exhale. Think vanilla ice cream mixed with cake batter and you'll get the idea of what a treat Dilly Bars is.



Patients report this strain to be a helpful remedy for both depression and anxiety. Users also indicate this strain may be suitable for social gatherings as it may make some more

talkative.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Mint Chip x Cookies] & [Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Energetic, Euphoric, Focused, Uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Mint, Pine

