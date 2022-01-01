The Strain - Dole Whip is a Hybrid strain created by crossing Tropic Truffles with Cookies & Cream IX3 that induces massive full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This rich strain combines the lineage of Tangie and Cookies cross with Pineapple Kush, and you can almost smell, its lineage through sour notes of tangy citrus, earthy pine, and sweet

pineapple.



Essentially this strain delivers a small dose of CBD with its sedative content, resulting in a powerful painkilling and stress-relieving remedy. All in all, this great-tasting, euphoric, and long-lasting high is tough to find.



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a Jupiter cartridge. *All Jupiter products feature proprietary CCELL® technology. A 360˚ heating coil embedded in porous ceramic. Continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.