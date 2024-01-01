Dr. Funkenstein, also known as “Dr. Funk”, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain born from the union of Blueberry and Bubba Kush. This funky bud embodies the best qualities of its celebrity parentage, delivering an enticing combination of palate-pleasing flavors and potent effects. As you partake in Dr. Funkenstein, the flavor profile reflects its genetic heritage, providing a delightful combination of sweet berry and earthy sharpness that activates on the exhale.



The strain’s appearance features tight, compact popcorn-shaped dark forest green nugs adorned with thick, furry orange hairs, and each nug is generously coated with a frosty layer of white crystal trichomes and sticky resin. The strain's dense buds and prominent trichome coverage not only contribute to its visual appeal but also underscore its potential strength.



Dr. Funkenstein induces an almost psychedelic high, pleasantly enveloping both mind and body. With an onset marked by euphoria and cerebral stimulation, it gradually transitions into a powerful body buzz, leaving consumers in a state of deep relaxation and couch-lock. As the high peaks, expect a strong case of the munchies and a gentle descent into introspection, accompanied by a mild sedative effect. These characteristics may make Dr. Funkenstein a suitable choice for managing conditions such as chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and appetite loss.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Blueberry] x [Bubba Kush]



Breeder: Royal King Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Hungry, Sleepy, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Blueberry, Cheesy, Sweet

