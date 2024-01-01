Durban, a sativa-dominant hybrid hailing from South Africa, is celebrated for its vibrant and robust flavors. While renowned for its energizing effects, some users find Durban also offers potent physical relief once its initial rush subsides, making it a must-try for sativa enthusiasts seeking a dynamic experience. Bred by Jigga, Durban delivers fast-acting and powerful effects characterized by its uplifting, cerebral, and energizing qualities, making it ideal for consumers with a high tolerance for THC. The strain's flavor profile exudes earthy tones with prominent woody notes like pine, attracting medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss, and chronic stress.



Perfect for wake-and-bake sessions and tackling daily tasks, Durban's uplifting and invigorating effects provide a surge of energy and focus. Users report feeling uplifted and stimulated, likening its impact to their experiences with ADHD medication. This strain's potency surprises even seasoned sativa connoisseurs, making it a staple for those seeking heightened alertness and concentration. With its ability to induce a focused and floaty sensation, Durban stands as a masterpiece among sativa strains, offering a dynamic and engaging experience unlike any other.



Strain Type: Sativa



Lineage: South African Landrace



Breeder: Jigga



Primary Terpene Profile: Linalool, Myrcene, Terpinolene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Energetic, Focused, Talkative, HAppy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Woody, Apricot, Floral, Herbal, Fruity

