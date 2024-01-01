About this product
Introducing Franken Pie, an Indica-dominant strain crafted from the potent genetics of GMO and Cherry Pie. This strain offers a robust and deeply relaxing experience, ideal for those in pursuit of tranquility. With primary terpenes like Myrcene, Limonene, and trans-Caryophyllene, Franken Pie boasts a unique flavor profile providing both a sweet and savory twist to the smoking experience.
Franken Pie's taste is as diverse as its effects, delivering a blend of flavors that intrigue and satisfy the palate. Enjoying joints, pipes, or vaporizers ensures each session promises a flavorful journey that's both tranquil and euphoric. As you indulge in Franken Pie, anticipate a potent and relaxing experience that eases the body and calms the mind, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or simply finding inner peace.
With Franken Pie, relaxation is effortless. Its Indica dominance ensures a tranquil state of being, allowing users to sink into a deep sense of calmness and contentment. Whether a seasoned enthusiast or new to cannabis, Franken Pie invites exploration into the soothing embrace of its effects and the richness of its flavors. Users report feelings of relaxation and euphoria, while its terpene profile indicates this strain may have pain-relieft, anti-inflammatory, and antidepressant properties.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [GMO] x [Cherry Pie]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, Relaxed, Calming
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Fruity, Citrus, Woody, Herbal, Peppery
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
