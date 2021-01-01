About this product

Fruit Cup (Sweet) - Remember when the best part of school lunches was drinking the “sugary syrup juice” from your single-serving fruit cup? Now that we’re grown, we thought it would be awesome to enjoy this same feeling while adding in euphoria, pain-relief, and a great night's sleep. This sweet offering has some herbal notes as well from a strong dose of citrus from the d-limonene.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.