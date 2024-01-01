GDP, also known as "Grand Daddy Purp" or "Granddaddy Purple," is a renowned indica strain created through a cross of Big Bud and Purple Urkle. With a complex aroma of grape and berry inherited from its parent strains, GDP's distinctive deep purple buds shimmer with a snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

The strain's potent effects induce a blend of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation, often leaving users in a dreamy, fixed state. Ideal for combating pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms, Granddaddy Purple is a Calfornia Stape and fan favorite. Granddaddy Purple's high begins with a euphoric cerebral rush followed by a gradual onset of deep relaxation and peace, accompanied by a slightly psychedelic experience.

With its potent THC levels and traces of CBD, this strain is highly effective in alleviating chronic pain, muscle spasms, insomnia, and appetite loss. Adorned with fiery orange hairs, Granddaddy Purple's vivid purple buds are coated in sweet, sticky resin, offering consumers a visually striking and flavorful cannabis experience. As a genetic winner, GDP's buds earned first place in the 2015 Denver High Times Cannabis Cup for Best U.S. Indica.

Strain Type: Hyrbid

Lineage: Grandaddy Purple

Breeder: Ken Estes

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Limonene, Linalool

Top Reported Strain Effects: Sleepy, Hungry, Relaxed, Euphoric

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Grape, Berry, Fruity, Pine, Sweet

