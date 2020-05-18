About this product
The euphoria-driven high of Gelato marijuana sets in quickly, which can be overwhelming to novice or first-time consumers, particularly those unaccustomed to the kind of psychedelic headrush characteristic of a sativa of this caliber. Free of worry and tension, with Gelato you’ll find yourself more comfortable in social settings – talkative, energetic, perhaps even the life of the party.
Gelato marijuana smells strongly of oranges, a profile it derives from one parent more than the other. When cured and crushed, however, hints of earthiness round out the aroma for a distinct and enjoyable fragrance. The flavor departs slightly from these citrusy roots and leaves a sweet berry and lavender aftertaste on the exhale.
A spoonful of the Italian dessert is delicious but has little effect on aches and pains. Gelato marijuana, however, is adept at inducing relaxation and reducing the discomfort of chronic aches and pains. Patients suffering from stress and depression have also benefited from the sweetly flavored cannabis’ medicinal effects. The plant itself delights in hues of bright green and dark purple, and its leaves sparkle with crystalline resin.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Sunset Sherbet] x [Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies]
Breeder: Cookie Fam
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Caryophyllene,
alpha-Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Earthy, Diesel
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.