Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won
itself Cup awards and renown among consumers.

Despite its intimidating name, Ghost OG is actually a mellow, relaxing strain that’s great
for recreational use. This is the strain to go to when you’re having a Netflix-and-Chill day
at home. As a hybrid, Ghost OG can melt all your worries, stressors, and anxieties away and replace them with a soothing, peaceful experience. There’s nothing better than watching your favorite comedy or listening to your favorite album than with Ghost OG in the mix.

Even though the high of Ghost OG is noticeable, it’s rarely considered to be too overpowering or overwhelming. This hybrid comes with moderate THC levels that are
suitable for all smoking levels. The overall experience of Ghost OG is zen, euphoric, and
giggly. This hybrid produces a happy high that veers on the cerebral side in the early stages.

The second wave of Ghost OG shows its indica side. The brain and body enter a state of
pure relaxation. This can help combat feelings of pain, anxiety, nausea, and inflammation. Any discomfort in the body with gradually fade away as you continue to smoke Ghost OG on the couch. It also might be a good idea to keep snacks around as this strain promotes the munchies.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Afghani] x [OG Kush]

Breeder: Apothecary Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: b-Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2, b-Myrcene, a-Bisabolol

Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet

ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

