The Strain - Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers.



Despite its intimidating name, Ghost OG is actually a mellow, relaxing strain that’s great for recreational use. This is the strain to go to when you’re having a Netflix-and-Chill day at home. As an indica-dominant hybrid, Ghost OG can melt all your worries, stressors, and anxieties away and replace them with a soothing, peaceful experience. There’s nothing better than watching your favorite comedy or listening to your favorite album than with Ghost OG in the mix.



Even though the high of Ghost OG is noticeable, it’s rarely considered to be too overpowering or overwhelming. This hybrid comes with moderate THC levels that are

suitable for all smoking levels. The overall experience of Ghost OG is zen, euphoric, and

giggly. This hybrid produces a happy high that veers on the cerebral side in the early

stages.



The second wave of Ghost OG shows its indica side. The brain and body enter a state of pure relaxation. This can help combat feelings of pain, anxiety, nausea, and inflammation. Any discomfort in the body with gradually fade away as you continue to smoke Ghost OG on the couch. It also might be a good idea to keep snacks around as this strain promotes the munchies.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Afghani] x [OG Kush]



Breeder: Apothecary Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: b-Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2, b-Myrcene, a-Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.