The Strain - Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers.



Despite its intimidating name, Ghost OG is actually a mellow, relaxing strain that’s great for recreational use. This is the strain to go to when you’re having a Netflix-and-Chill day at home. As an indica-dominant hybrid, Ghost OG can melt all your worries, stressors, and anxieties away and replace them with a soothing, peaceful experience. There’s nothing better than watching your favorite comedy or listening to your favorite album than with Ghost OG in the mix.



Even though the high of Ghost OG is noticeable, it’s rarely considered to be too overpowering or overwhelming. This hybrid comes with moderate THC levels that are suitable for all smoking levels. The overall experience of Ghost OG is zen, euphoric, and giggly. This hybrid produces a happy high that veers on the cerebral side in the early stages.



The second wave of Ghost OG shows its indica side. The brain and body enter a state of pure relaxation. This can help combat feelings of pain, anxiety, nausea, and inflammation. Any discomfort in the body with gradually fade away as you continue to smoke Ghost OG on the couch. It also might be a good idea to keep snacks around as this strain promotes the munchies.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Afghani] x [OG Kush]



Breeder: Apothecary Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: b-Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2, b-Myrcene, a-Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet



The Process - Live Badder is uncured fresh frozen plant material created into a frosting/peanut-butter-like substance that is high in terpene content allowing maximum flavor and effect. This consistency is easy to handle and on par with live budder for potency. Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates is created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.

