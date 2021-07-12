The Strain - This strain produces relaxing affects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation, while featuring strong aromas like diesel, coffee, and fruit. GMO Cookies is said to be the perfect choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain insomnia, inflammation, chronic fatigue, depression, and chronic stress.



Contrary to what you might think, GMO Cookies is not a genetically modified organism but a cross between Chemdawg D and a GSC (formerly Girl Scout Cookies) Forum cut. GMO Cookies is said to carry a flavor of garlic (G), mushroom (M), and onion (O) that descends from its Chemdawg lineage. GMO Cookies is said to produce olive green buds with bits of purple and orange blanketed by a mantle of trichomes.



Known for its super pungent aroma and heavily sedative high, GMO Cookies is a favorite of indica lovers everywhere. This bud has a deliciously savory garlic flavor with a pungent spicy exhale that stays on your tongue long after your final toke. The GMO Cookies high is truly one to behold, with long-lasting effects that will have you flying high and staying there for hours on end before you fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep. You'll feel totally relaxed and lifted with a deep sense of relaxation that permeates both mind and body with heavily sedative effects.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Girl Scout Cookies] x [Chemdog]



Breeder: Mamiko Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, a-Humulene, b-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Pungent, Diesel



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.