The Strain - Gorilla Pie is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Gorilla Glue #4 X Jelly Pie strains. Infamous for its amazing flavor and heavy-hitting high, Gorilla Pie is a great choice for any hybrid lover who is looking for a high level of potency behind their bud.



This bud has a super sweet and fruity grape pie flavor with hints of black pepper and diesel upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity berry overtone that's accented by spicy herbs and peppery dank diesel.



The Gorilla Pie high hits you a few minutes after your final exhale, first hitting your mind with an uplifted sense of pure happiness and ease. You'll be insanely euphoric with a boost in sociability and creativity that lends itself well to any conversation at hand. You may find that you'll be hit with a case of the giggles in this state, leaving you laughing at anything and everything before you know it.



Its heavy effects make Gorilla Pie a great choice for treating experienced patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression or mood swings, chronic fatigue, nausea or appetite loss and chronic pain. This bud has small and tight rounded minty green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, milky white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Jelly Pie] x [Gorilla Glue #4]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene,

alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Blissful, Creative



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Cherry



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.