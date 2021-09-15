About this product
The Strain - Gorilla Pie is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Gorilla Glue #4 X Jelly Pie strains. Infamous for its amazing flavor and heavy-hitting high, Gorilla Pie is a great choice for any hybrid lover who is looking for a high level of potency behind their bud.
This bud has a super sweet and fruity grape pie flavor with hints of black pepper and diesel upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity berry overtone that's accented by spicy herbs and peppery dank diesel.
The Gorilla Pie high hits you a few minutes after your final exhale, first hitting your mind with an uplifted sense of pure happiness and ease. You'll be insanely euphoric with a boost in sociability and creativity that lends itself well to any conversation at hand. You may find that you'll be hit with a case of the giggles in this state, leaving you laughing at anything and everything before you know it.
Its heavy effects make Gorilla Pie a great choice for treating experienced patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression or mood swings, chronic fatigue, nausea or appetite loss and chronic pain. This bud has small and tight rounded minty green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, milky white crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Jelly Pie] x [Gorilla Glue #4]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene,
alpha-Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Blissful, Creative
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Cherry
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
Gorilla Pie effects
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
18% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Inflammation
18% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
