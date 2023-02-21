About this product
Strain Description:
Gorilla Pie is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through
crossing the delicious Gorilla Glue #4 X Jelly Pie strains. Infamous for its amazing flavor
and heavy-hitting high, Gorilla Pie is a great choice for any hybrid lover who is looking
for a high level of potency behind their bud.
This bud has a super sweet and fruity grape pie flavor with hints of black pepper and
diesel upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity berry overtone that's
accented by spicy herbs and peppery dank diesel.
The Gorilla Pie high hits you a few minutes after your final exhale, first hitting your mind
with an uplifted sense of pure happiness and ease. You'll be insanely euphoric with a
boost in sociability and creativity that lends itself well to any conversation at hand. You
may find that you'll be hit with a case of the giggles in this state, leaving you laughing at
anything and everything before you know it.
Its heavy effects make Gorilla Pie a great choice for treating experienced patients
suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression or mood swings, chronic
fatigue, nausea or appetite loss and chronic pain. This bud has small and tight rounded
minty green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, milky white crystal
trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Jelly Pie] x [Gorilla Glue #4]
Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene,
alpha-Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Blissful, Creative
Top Report Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Cherry
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019