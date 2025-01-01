The Strain - Gorilla Pie is a perfectly balanced hybrid strain born from the exceptional cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Jelly Pie. This unique blend offers a harmonious fusion of effects and flavors that cater to both indica and sativa enthusiasts. The high from Gorilla Pie begins a few minutes after consumption, filling the mind with an uplifting sense of happiness and ease. Users often report an intense euphoria accompanied by increased sociability and creativity, making it an excellent choice for social gatherings or artistic endeavors.



The flavor profile of Gorilla Pie is as delightful as its effects. It offers a super sweet and fruity grape pie taste, accented by hints of

black pepper and diesel on the exhale. The aroma mirrors this complexity, featuring a fruity berry overtone complemented by spicy herbs and a peppery, dank diesel finish. This rich palette of flavors is attributed to its primary terpene profile, which includes Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpineol. These terpenes contribute not only to its distinctive taste and smell but also enhance the overall experience by influencing its calming and uplifting effects.



Drawing from its parent genetics, Gorilla Pie inherits the euphoric and creative effects of Jelly Pie and the relaxing qualities of Gorilla Glue #4. Users may find themselves bursting into laughter, as the strain can induce a joyful and carefree mood. The combination of mental stimulation and physical relaxation provides a balanced experience that eases tension while keeping the mind engaged. Gorilla Pie is ideal for those seeking a strain that offers both a blissful cerebral high and a soothing body sensation, making it versatile for various occasions and times of day.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Jelly Pie] x [Gorilla Glue #4]



Breeder: Original Breeder Unknown



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene,

alpha-Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Blissful, Creative



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Diesel, Earthy, Cherry



The Process - Live Crumble is a cheese-like consistency is great for portable devices as it breaks apart easily and is soft in texture. The terps are tasty when smoking this loose concentrate whether on a rig or sprinkling on a bowl. Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.

