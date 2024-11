Power Chords by Illicit are the ultimate rockstar companion. This resealable 2 oz. cannabis-infused shot delivers 100mg of high-octane THC. Turn up the volume and break the knob off - these Power Chords add a blast of fruity fun to your day or night. Don’t miss Illicit’s vibrant and electrifying juicy grape flavor. With every sip, you’ll enjoy a sweet, tangy solo that brings a high note to any occasion.

Compact and ready to rock, this shot is your ticket to a thrilling ride wherever you are. Just pop it in your pocket and get ready to unleash the power of Illicit’s top-notch formulation. With Power Chords, you’re all set to turn up the volume on life and enjoy a wild, grape-infused jam session. With Illicit’s signature blend of fun and quality, this shot ensures you're always in tune with your wild side.

read more