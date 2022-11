The Strain - A hyped Cookies family strain, Grape Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez, Gelato, & Grape Ape that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours. This amazing cross is the perfect choice for any classic hybrid lover, with a high level of potency and totally powerful full-bodied effects.



The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring. At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you feeling slightly couch locked.



Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression, headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: [Greasy Grapes] x [Runtz]

Breeder: Exotic Genetix

Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Grape, Spicy



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.