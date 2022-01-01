A hyped Cookies family strain, Grape Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez, Gelato, & Grape Ape

that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just

like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color

from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth

and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours. This

amazing cross is the perfect choice for any classic hybrid lover, with a high level of

potency and totally powerful full-bodied effects.



The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria

leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring.

At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you

feeling slightly couch-locked.



Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression,

headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This

bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The

aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy

grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with

lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.