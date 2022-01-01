About this product
A hyped Cookies family strain, Grape Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez, Gelato, & Grape Ape
that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just
like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color
from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth
and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours. This
amazing cross is the perfect choice for any classic hybrid lover, with a high level of
potency and totally powerful full-bodied effects.
The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria
leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring.
At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you
feeling slightly couch-locked.
Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression,
headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This
bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The
aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy
grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with
lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
