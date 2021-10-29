About this product
The Strain - A hyped Cookies family strain, Grape Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez, Gelato, & Grape Ape that is rare and sought-after. Celebrated for its incredibly fruity profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy, the strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high that lasts for hours. This
amazing cross is the perfect choice for any classic hybrid lover, with a high level of potency and totally powerful full-bodied effects.
The high starts with a happy lift, filling your mind with a high-flying cerebral euphoria
leaves you happy and unfocused. This state will quickly turn heady, leaving you soaring. At the same time, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state that has you
feeling slightly couch locked.
Grape Runtz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as depression,
headaches or migraines, chronic stress, muscle spasms or cramps and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and fruity sugary berry candy flavor with a sour grape exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy candy overtone accented by sweet and spicy grapes. Grape Runtz buds have fluffy and fat grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny bright white crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Greasy Grapes] x [Runtz]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Humulene, beta-
Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Body High, Cerebral, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Grape, Spicy
The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller version and doubled them up for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
Grape Runtz effects
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
57% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
57% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
