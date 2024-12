Introducing the "Have a Grape Day" 300mg Sativa Gummies: this is what happened when our master confectioners cooked a blast of sunshine into a supercharged edible. Get ready to power up your day with a dose of sativa that tastes better than your favorite Capri Sun and is more uplifting than a rock star shredding the mightiest of power ballads.



With 300mg of THC tucked away in the jar, each 20mg gummy is like a high-five from the sun itself. It's the perfect way to start your day, especially if you woke up on the wrong side of the bed. This sativa, the poster child of "get-up-and-go," is here to turbocharge your day. Say goodbye to that snooze button – these gummies have your back, even when your motivation is MIA.



Warning: May Cause Sudden Dance Breaks: Consume responsibly and take your time. Not recommended for those with low tolerances.

