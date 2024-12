Introducing "Have a Grape Night" 300mg Indica Gummies: Because nothing screams 'retrowave chic' like drifting into a neon-lit dreamland with gummies that pack a punch as strong as your cassette collection. Get ready to warp into a state of relaxation that's groovier than a synth solo.



Level Up Your Chill with a whopping 300mg of THC cooked into every jar. Each gummy contains 20mg of THC and once you bit in - a cheat code for ultimate relaxation.



Stressed out? Insert "Have a Grape Night" gummy and press play. Watch your worries melt away like the pixels on an old-school arcade screen. Close your eyes, chew, and let the good vibes wash over you.



Warning: May Cause Time Dilation: Consume responsibly and allow time for the full "chill" effect to kick in. Not recommended for those with low tolerances.

