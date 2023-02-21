Strain Description:



A cross between Shut Eye and Stardawg, Hibernate is the nighttime cold

medicine of cannabis. She is unbelievably sleepy, relaxing, and potent – the

name is unerringly precise. This can be expected with knowledge of her ancestral

background: Fire OG, Bubba Kush, Alien Technology, Purple Kush, and Chemdog

amalgamate to create this potent weapon against insomnia. Her bouquet leans

toward the OG and Chemdog, but with a strong lemon peel flavor as well.

Flowers are peerlessly dense and trichome-encrusted.



Stardawg works his usual genetic magic on this line. Hibernate seedlings carry all

the best traits of mom through on this one, and most phenotypes will lean a bit more toward Shut Eye but with improved vigor. Compact and weighty, purple-tinged buds will grow with high quantities of resin present. The aroma can vary wildly, expressing lemon tones, cherry, rock candy, and skunky Stardawg.



Hibernate is a medicinal variety with great applications for insomnia, pain relief,

anxiety, and other conditions that prevent sleep or relaxation. Be careful about

smoking this one early in the day.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Shuteye] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine, Lemon

