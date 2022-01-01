The Strain - A cross between Shut Eye and Stardawg, Hibernate is the nighttime cold medicine of cannabis. She is unbelievably sleepy, relaxing, and potent – the name is unerringly precise. This can be expected with knowledge of her ancestral background: Fire OG, Bubba Kush, Alien Technology, Purple Kush, and Chemdog amalgamate to create this potent weapon against insomnia. Her bouquet leans toward the OG and Chemdog, but with a strong lemon peel flavor as well. Flowers are peerlessly dense and trichome-encrusted.



Stardawg works his usual genetic magic on this line. Hibernate seedlings carry all the best traits of mom through on this one, and most phenotypes will lean a bit more toward Shut Eye but with improved vigor. Compact and weighty, purple-tinged buds will grow with high quantities of resin present. The aroma can vary wildly, expressing lemon tones, cherry, rock candy, and skunky Stardawg.



Hibernate is a medicinal variety with great applications for insomnia, pain relief, anxiety, and other conditions that prevent sleep or relaxation. Be careful about smoking this one early in the day.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Shuteye] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine, Lemon



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.