About this product
The Strain - A cross between Shut Eye and Stardawg, Hibernate is the nighttime cold medicine of cannabis. She is unbelievably sleepy, relaxing, and potent – the name is unerringly precise. This can be expected with knowledge of her ancestral background: Fire OG, Bubba Kush, Alien Technology, Purple Kush, and Chemdog amalgamate to create this potent weapon against insomnia. Her bouquet leans toward the OG and Chemdog, but with a strong lemon peel flavor as well. Flowers are peerlessly dense and trichome-encrusted.
Stardawg works his usual genetic magic on this line. Hibernate seedlings carry all the best traits of mom through on this one, and most phenotypes will lean a bit more toward Shut Eye but with improved vigor. Compact and weighty, purple-tinged buds will grow with high quantities of resin present. The aroma can vary wildly, expressing lemon tones, cherry, rock candy, and skunky Stardawg.
Hibernate is a medicinal variety with great applications for insomnia, pain relief, anxiety, and other conditions that prevent sleep or relaxation. Be careful about smoking this one early in the day.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Shuteye] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Woody, Pine, Lemon
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
