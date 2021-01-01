About this product

Live Badder - uncured fresh frozen plant material created into a frosting/peanut-butter-like substance that is high in terpene content allowing maximum flavor and effect. This consistency is easy to handle and on par with live budder for potency.



The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates is created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.

