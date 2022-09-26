The Texture - Live Crumble is a cheese-like consistency is great for portable devices as it breaks apart easily and is soft in texture. The terps are tasty when smoking this loose concentrate whether on a rig or sprinkling on a bowl.



The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.