About this product



Live Sauce - a high-terpene extract exactly like the name suggests. Typically, a darker color than its more textured friends, sauce is a great addition when dabbing diamonds as it is the lowest in THCa of all the live concentrates.



The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates is created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.

