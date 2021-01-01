About this product

Live Sugar - uncured live and fresh plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline and saucy mix to create an amber-colored, aromatic and flavorful extract. These THCa crystals have mucho terps and are loaded with flavor! The most potent of our live resins.



The Process - Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options.

