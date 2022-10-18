The Style: ILLICIT's curated Intro strains are perfect for first-time users or those with a lower tolerance. We expertly hand-trim the biggest and best A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Open one of our reusable glass jars and smell the rich terpenes. Use a grinder to break up these sticky buds to enjoy with your favorite hardware or papers.



The Product: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!