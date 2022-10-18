The Style: Our Intro popcorn buds are hand trimmed and held to the same standard as our regular nugs. These jars are a better value per gram than our traditional 3.5g options and a great fit for regular flower consumers. Most popcorn buds form by breaking off larger ones during the curing and trimming process. During the curing process, popcorn buds are created by breaking off of larger nugs. They fall to the bottom of the barrel, which often causes kief to build up to create an even more effective final product.



The Product: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!