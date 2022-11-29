About this product
Our Intros gummies are available in unique, creative flavors and are the perfect way to ease into cannabis. These edibles are made without sky-high THC percentages which may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently dosed, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their comfort level slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro! Available in 2.5mg - 50mg Total | 5mg - 100mg Total
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
State License(s)
CUL000019