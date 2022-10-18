The Style: Pre-ground and ready to use, no grinder required. Great for the on-the-go enthusiast or when you've forgotten your grinder. Our Intros Ready2Rolls include unique strains, often not found in our Classics collection, that were selected specifically for first-time users or those with a lower tolerance. Pick up a jar and your Ready2Roll!



The Product: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!