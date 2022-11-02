About this product
The Style: These bite-sized 2.5mg edibles are great for first-time users and those with a lower tolerance. Recommended for a movie sesh, a hangout, or just going for a walk, our Anytime Intros will leave you in a blissful state, chill but not charged, awake but not all out.
The Collection: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
State License(s)
CUL000019