The Style: These bite-sized 2.5mg edibles are great for first-time users and those with a lower tolerance. Recommended for a movie sesh, a hangout, or just going for a walk, our Anytime Intros will leave you in a blissful state, chill but not charged, awake but not all out.



The Collection: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!