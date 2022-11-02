The Style: These bite-sized 2.5mg edibles are great for first-time users and those with a lower tolerance. If you're having a hard time sleeping, or just need a gentle nudge into dreamland, we've got you covered with these 40 packs of gummies formulated by our master confectioner.



The Collection: The ILLICIT Intros collection is a great way to ease into cannabis. Designed with products with a great high and rich terpene profile, but without the sky-high THC percentages that may otherwise induce an overwhelming first-time experience. We designed this line to aid first-time users, those who have not recently smoked, or those with a generally lower tolerance, as a way to evaluate and build their tolerance slowly to ensure their first experience is a memorable one. Start Slow with an Intro!