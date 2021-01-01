About this product

KC Krush (Sweet) - We took our sought-after Kansas City Kush and added orange soda to give this oil a crisp, citrusy, and sweet flavor. This classy cart is great for an active, all-day user… just make sure it’s more BBQ than business. The terpene profile for this strain boasts high levels of beta-myrcene and beta-caryophyllene to ease any aches and pains while also being powerful to help with inflammation.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.