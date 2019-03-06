About this product
Kosher Kush won 1st Indica at the 2010 and 2011 High Times Cannabis Cups. Beyond its reported origins as a clone-only variety from Los Angeles, the lineage of this rumored “100% Indica” strain remains a mystery.
Many smokers have reported relief from depression. The strain will allow your body to transcend into a state of serenity, thereby draining your mind of all worries. Many smokers have reported to have had a peaceful sleep after smoking Kosher Kush.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Kosher Dog] x [Stardawg] (Reported)
Breeder: DNA Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, beta-Myrcene, alpha-Humulene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Orange, Sweet
The Process - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller version and doubled them up for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
Kosher Kush, also known as "Kosher OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Kosher Kush is currently offered in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Historically, this strain has neen named a winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011. The effects of Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
