Strain Description:



Lemon Tree Punch combines the sweet-and-sour tang of Lemon Tree and the fruity

fragrance of Purple Punch. This variety smells strongly of lemon, grape, and berry,

mixed with undertones of diesel fuel and wet soil. Lemon Tree Punch offers a rich flavor

that is particularly complex. Depending on the phenotype, some plants may taste more

of grape and berry, and others may be more citrusy.



Lemon Tree Punch provides a balanced effect that is both stimulating and comforting.

Users report that this strain boosts the mood and increases motivation when it is

consumed in small doses. When consumed in greater quantities, this invigorating effect

shifts into a mildly sedating stone that may reduce muscle tension and soothe the mind.

Given its well-balanced effects, Lemon Tree Punch makes for a great all-day smoke.



Lemon Tree Punch’s powerful cerebral high may surprise consumers before lulling them

into a peaceful state of relaxation. Though the body may feel slightly numb, the brain

will remain focused and able to function effectively. This variety may be ideal for those

suffering from anxiety, depression, or stress, though she does well to combat pain and

inflammation, as well. Additionally, many users report intense food cravings as the

Lemon Tree Punch high begins to subside. As such, those who suffer from nausea or

eating disorders may benefit from consuming this strain.



Strain Type: Sativa



Lineage: [Lemon Tree] x [Purple Punch]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, Linalool, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Relaxed, Focused



Top Report Strain Flavors: Lemon, Grape, Berry, Diesel, Earth

