Lemon Tree Punch combines the sweet-and-sour tang of Lemon Tree and the fruity fragrance of Purple Punch. This variety smells strongly of lemon, grape, and berry, mixed with undertones of diesel fuel and wet soil. Lemon Tree Punch offers a rich flavor that is particularly complex. Depending on the phenotype, some plants may taste more of grape and berry, and others may be more citrusy.

Lemon Tree Punch provides a balanced effect that is both stimulating and comforting. Users report that this strain boosts the mood and increases motivation when it is consumed in small doses. When consumed in greater quantities, this invigorating effect
shifts into a mildly sedating stone that may reduce muscle tension and soothe the mind.
Given its well-balanced effects, Lemon Tree Punch makes for a great all-day smoke.

Lemon Tree Punch’s powerful cerebral high may surprise consumers before lulling them
into a peaceful state of relaxation. Though the body may feel slightly numb, the brain will remain focused and able to function effectively. This variety may be ideal for those suffering from anxiety, depression, or stress, though she does well to combat pain and inflammation, as well. Additionally, many users report intense food cravings as the Lemon Tree Punch high begins to subside. As such, those who suffer from nausea or eating disorders may benefit from consuming this strain.

Strain Type: Sativa

Lineage: [Lemon Tree] x [Purple Punch]

Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, Linalool, alpha-
Bisabolol

Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Relaxed, Focused

Top Report Strain Flavors: Lemon, Grape, Berry, Diesel, Earth

While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

