Live Bubble Hash is created from washing select single source, fresh frozen whole plant material. The live wash is screened by micron grade for quality and freeze dried to remove any moisture. This results in a premium live bubble hash that retains the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids of the original strain. Take the potency and taste of your joint or bowl to the moon with this versatile concentrate.
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
