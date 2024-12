Meet our Mango 10:1 CBD:THC edibles. Get ready to embark on a flavor-filled journey to paradise. With a ratio that's as chill as a hammock by the beach, and a mango flavor that's sweeter than a reggae melody, these edibles are your passport to good vibes, anytime, anywhere.



Experience a hint of mango sunshine in every bite - these edibles bring the laid-back vibes of the tropics straight to your taste buds. It's like sipping a piña colada under a palm tree, minus the sand between your toes. Vibe to the balance of a 10:1 CBD to THC ratio – the point where relaxation meets euphoria. It's like the ultimate duet of chill, performed by the dynamic duo of cannabinoids.



From sunrise to sunset, these edibles are the soundtrack to your day. Whether you're unwinding after work or finding your rhythm at a backyard bonfire, our Mango gummies are the perfect sidekick for any adventure. These edibles are the lovechild of nature and science – a perfect balance of CBD and THC that harmonize to bring you a slice of paradise in every gummy.

