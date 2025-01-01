About this product
The Strain: Max AC stands as a pinnacle of hybrid ingenuity, brought to life by Greenpoint Genetics through an inspired cross of MAC 1 and Animal Cookies. This strain captures the essence of two powerhouse genetics, blending the resin-rich, robust character of MAC 1 with the flavor-forward, distinctive profile of Animal Cookies. The result is a hybrid that delivers a compelling fusion of clear headed euphoria and soothing physical calm, tailored for those seeking both mental spark and grounded relaxation.
The flavor profile of Max AC is a journey in complexity and depth. It opens with a bright citrus burst provided by limonene, delivering an immediate zing that awakens the senses. The spicy, peppery nuances of caryophyllene interlace with the rich, earthy foundation of myrcene and humulene, creating a multi-layered taste that is both robust and satisfying. Bisabolol rounds out the experience with subtle floral hints, adding an elegant softness that completes the symphony of flavors. The result is an immersive, gourmet experience that dances between tangy citrus, spicy earthiness, and delicate floral sweetness.
As the high unfolds, Max AC sets the stage for a state of inspired focus and tranquil contentment. The initial rush sparks an elevated mood, fueling creative thoughts and a sense of invigorated drive ideal for sketching out new ideas or engaging in reflective planning. Gradually, a soothing calm pervades the body, nurturing a feeling of quiet satisfaction and mental clarity. Max AC's dynamic progression from an energizing lift to a serene, grounding calm invites you to embrace an active, yet reflective state, transforming your day into an exploration of both creative vibrancy and peaceful repose.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Mac 1] x [Animal Cookies]
Breeder: Greenpoint Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene, Myrcene, Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calm, Contented, Motivated, Uplifted, Peaceful
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Spicy, Earthy, Herbal, Floral
The Product: Uncured live and fresh plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline and saucy mix to create an amber-colored, aromatic, and flavorful extract. These THCa crystals have mucho terps and are loaded with flavor! The most potent of our live resins.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
