About this product
The Strain: Mintlato is a hybrid born of Animal Mints and Gelato 41, showcasing a terpene cast led by limonene, caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, and pinene. At first draw, limonene brings a bright citrus zing that awakens the senses, while pinene’s fresh pine notes add a brisk clarity. Myrcene’s earthy, musky undertones lend a plush, soothing backdrop, and caryophyllene’s spicy warmth weaves through the mix, rounding out the flavor with a subtle peppery edge. Humulene’s herbal whisper ties everything together, creating a complex, mint-tinged profile that feels both crisp and luxuriant.
Onset is marked by a light uplift—limonene promotes a buoyant sense of optimism, lifting the spirit without racing the mind. As that initial glow settles, myrcene and humulene ease the body into gentle relaxation, melting away tension without heavy sedation. Pinene’s clarity helps maintain focus, keeping thoughts crisp even as a comfortable calm washes over you. The result is a balanced high that can fuel creative bursts, spark conversation, or simply enhance a lazy afternoon with a refreshing twist.
With its harmonious interplay of invigorating and soothing notes, Mintlato invites you to explore a variety of activities. Tackle a brainstorming session with newfound clarity, lose yourself in mellow music with a relaxed frame of mind, or savor a quiet moment of reflection as the minty breeze lingers on your palate - Mintlato adapts to your mood, amplifying joy and composure in equal measure.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Animal Mints] x [Gelato 41]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Energized, Focused, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Mint, Citrus, Pine, Herbal, Earthy, Sweet
Onset is marked by a light uplift—limonene promotes a buoyant sense of optimism, lifting the spirit without racing the mind. As that initial glow settles, myrcene and humulene ease the body into gentle relaxation, melting away tension without heavy sedation. Pinene’s clarity helps maintain focus, keeping thoughts crisp even as a comfortable calm washes over you. The result is a balanced high that can fuel creative bursts, spark conversation, or simply enhance a lazy afternoon with a refreshing twist.
With its harmonious interplay of invigorating and soothing notes, Mintlato invites you to explore a variety of activities. Tackle a brainstorming session with newfound clarity, lose yourself in mellow music with a relaxed frame of mind, or savor a quiet moment of reflection as the minty breeze lingers on your palate - Mintlato adapts to your mood, amplifying joy and composure in equal measure.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Animal Mints] x [Gelato 41]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Energized, Focused, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Mint, Citrus, Pine, Herbal, Earthy, Sweet
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The Strain: Mintlato is a hybrid born of Animal Mints and Gelato 41, showcasing a terpene cast led by limonene, caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, and pinene. At first draw, limonene brings a bright citrus zing that awakens the senses, while pinene’s fresh pine notes add a brisk clarity. Myrcene’s earthy, musky undertones lend a plush, soothing backdrop, and caryophyllene’s spicy warmth weaves through the mix, rounding out the flavor with a subtle peppery edge. Humulene’s herbal whisper ties everything together, creating a complex, mint-tinged profile that feels both crisp and luxuriant.
Onset is marked by a light uplift—limonene promotes a buoyant sense of optimism, lifting the spirit without racing the mind. As that initial glow settles, myrcene and humulene ease the body into gentle relaxation, melting away tension without heavy sedation. Pinene’s clarity helps maintain focus, keeping thoughts crisp even as a comfortable calm washes over you. The result is a balanced high that can fuel creative bursts, spark conversation, or simply enhance a lazy afternoon with a refreshing twist.
With its harmonious interplay of invigorating and soothing notes, Mintlato invites you to explore a variety of activities. Tackle a brainstorming session with newfound clarity, lose yourself in mellow music with a relaxed frame of mind, or savor a quiet moment of reflection as the minty breeze lingers on your palate - Mintlato adapts to your mood, amplifying joy and composure in equal measure.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Animal Mints] x [Gelato 41]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Energized, Focused, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Mint, Citrus, Pine, Herbal, Earthy, Sweet
Onset is marked by a light uplift—limonene promotes a buoyant sense of optimism, lifting the spirit without racing the mind. As that initial glow settles, myrcene and humulene ease the body into gentle relaxation, melting away tension without heavy sedation. Pinene’s clarity helps maintain focus, keeping thoughts crisp even as a comfortable calm washes over you. The result is a balanced high that can fuel creative bursts, spark conversation, or simply enhance a lazy afternoon with a refreshing twist.
With its harmonious interplay of invigorating and soothing notes, Mintlato invites you to explore a variety of activities. Tackle a brainstorming session with newfound clarity, lose yourself in mellow music with a relaxed frame of mind, or savor a quiet moment of reflection as the minty breeze lingers on your palate - Mintlato adapts to your mood, amplifying joy and composure in equal measure.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Animal Mints] x [Gelato 41]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Energized, Focused, Calm
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Mint, Citrus, Pine, Herbal, Earthy, Sweet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item