The Strain: Mintlato is a hybrid born of Animal Mints and Gelato 41, showcasing a terpene cast led by limonene, caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, and pinene. At first draw, limonene brings a bright citrus zing that awakens the senses, while pinene’s fresh pine notes add a brisk clarity. Myrcene’s earthy, musky undertones lend a plush, soothing backdrop, and caryophyllene’s spicy warmth weaves through the mix, rounding out the flavor with a subtle peppery edge. Humulene’s herbal whisper ties everything together, creating a complex, mint-tinged profile that feels both crisp and luxuriant.



Onset is marked by a light uplift—limonene promotes a buoyant sense of optimism, lifting the spirit without racing the mind. As that initial glow settles, myrcene and humulene ease the body into gentle relaxation, melting away tension without heavy sedation. Pinene’s clarity helps maintain focus, keeping thoughts crisp even as a comfortable calm washes over you. The result is a balanced high that can fuel creative bursts, spark conversation, or simply enhance a lazy afternoon with a refreshing twist.



With its harmonious interplay of invigorating and soothing notes, Mintlato invites you to explore a variety of activities. Tackle a brainstorming session with newfound clarity, lose yourself in mellow music with a relaxed frame of mind, or savor a quiet moment of reflection as the minty breeze lingers on your palate - Mintlato adapts to your mood, amplifying joy and composure in equal measure.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Animal Mints] x [Gelato 41]

Breeder: Exotic Genetix

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Energized, Focused, Calm

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Mint, Citrus, Pine, Herbal, Earthy, Sweet

read more