Moon Pie is a hybrid strain crafted from a blend of expertly selected genetics from Marshmellow OG and Chemdawg. The result is a delightful treat for any time of day. Inspired by the iconic dessert snack, Moon Pie offers a sweet and creamy vanilla mint flavor accentuated by hints of fresh berries and subtle spicy undertones. Its aroma mirrors its taste profile, featuring a creamy sweetness intertwined with fruity berries, refreshing mint, and a touch of spice. With dense, heart-shaped olive green nugs adorned with deep purple hues and delicate orange hairs, it presents visually striking purple-tinted white crystal trichomes throughout.
The high from Moon Pie is a harmonious balance of soothing and stimulating effects, uplifting the mood while relaxing the body. This strain is often favored for treating a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, PTSD, depression, and mood swings. Reviewers on Leafly note feelings of arousal, upliftment, and giggly euphoria after consuming this hybrid strain. Its strong head high accompanied by a subtle body buzz enhances creativity and stimulates the appetite, making Moon Pie a versatile choice for relaxation or productivity.
Boasting high THC levels and a curated lineage, Moon Pie induces a sense of tranquility in both mind and body, complemented by its sweet aroma and nuanced flavor profile.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Obama Kush x Larry OG
Breeder: Skunk House Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Nerolidol, Eucalyptol, Terpinolen
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Hungry, Sleepy, Relaxed, Uplifting, Happy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Flowery, Herbal, Menthol, Spicy, Vanilla
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
