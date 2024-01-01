Moon Pie is a hybrid strain crafted from a blend of expertly selected genetics from Marshmellow OG and Chemdawg. The result is a delightful treat for any time of day. Inspired by the iconic dessert snack, Moon Pie offers a sweet and creamy vanilla mint flavor accentuated by hints of fresh berries and subtle spicy undertones. Its aroma mirrors its taste profile, featuring a creamy sweetness intertwined with fruity berries, refreshing mint, and a touch of spice. With dense, heart-shaped olive green nugs adorned with deep purple hues and delicate orange hairs, it presents visually striking purple-tinted white crystal trichomes throughout.

The high from Moon Pie is a harmonious balance of soothing and stimulating effects, uplifting the mood while relaxing the body. This strain is often favored for treating a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, PTSD, depression, and mood swings. Reviewers on Leafly note feelings of arousal, upliftment, and giggly euphoria after consuming this hybrid strain. Its strong head high accompanied by a subtle body buzz enhances creativity and stimulates the appetite, making Moon Pie a versatile choice for relaxation or productivity.

Boasting high THC levels and a curated lineage, Moon Pie induces a sense of tranquility in both mind and body, complemented by its sweet aroma and nuanced flavor profile.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Obama Kush x Larry OG

Breeder: Skunk House Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Nerolidol, Eucalyptol, Terpinolen

Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Hungry, Sleepy, Relaxed, Uplifting, Happy

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Earthy, Flowery, Herbal, Menthol, Spicy, Vanilla

