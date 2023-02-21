About this product
Strain Description:
This sativa hybrid is a combination of Orange Juice and Girl Scout Cookies. The buds are flecked with light green and frost. When used, it carries with it a delicious orange flavor that tickles the tongue. Its effects are immediate, energizing users with a stimulating, upbeat mood and allowing them to take on creative and focused tasks. Orange Eruption is a wonderful way to boost your day, whether for a productive work session or for recreational enjoyment.
This strain has been reported to ease symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression, perfect for alone time or spending time with others. You’ll feel a bubbling rush of energy and euphoria as soon as you consume Orange Eruption, slowly and surely radiating across your body. This gentle wave of happiness and contentment will boost your mood and brighten your day, as you start to see life’s little pleasures with renewed vigor.
Orange Eruption will bring you to a state of clear-headed calm, perfect for when you have a list of things to take care of at home. The uplifting aroma of citrus adds to the feeling of ease. Perfect for creating memorable moments, whether it be an enjoyable conversation with your friends, exploring new places, or simply enjoying the fresh air, you’ll always be ready to tackle life’s surprises head on. Orange Eruption is sure to leave you feeling like life’s infinite possibilities are within your grasp.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies
Breeder: Mirayo by Santana
Primary Terpene Profile: terpinolene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, cerebral
Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
State License(s)
CUL000019