About this product
This strain has been reported to ease symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression, perfect for alone time or spending time with others.
Orange Eruption will bring you to a state of clear-headed calm, perfect for when you have a list of things to take care of at home. The uplifting aroma of citrus adds to the feeling of ease.
Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid
Lineage: Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies
Breeder: Mirayo by Santana
Primary Terpene Profile: terpinolene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, cerebral
Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
About this strain
Orange Juice, bred by Gage Green Genetics, mixes one of their staple strains Joseph (Underdog OG bag seed) with a cross of California Orange and OG Kush. An indica-driven hybrid, Orange Juice erupts with a blast of orange and lemon notes that combine with diesel undertones to create an inviting aroma and a mouthful of sweet earthy citrus. The effects of Orange Juice are relatively balanced, producing a relaxed body with a happy and uplifted head buzz.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
