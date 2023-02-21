Strain Description:



This sativa hybrid is a combination of Orange Juice and Girl Scout Cookies. The buds are flecked with light green and frost. When used, it carries with it a delicious orange flavor that tickles the tongue. Its effects are immediate, energizing users with a stimulating, upbeat mood and allowing them to take on creative and focused tasks. Orange Eruption is a wonderful way to boost your day, whether for a productive work session or for recreational enjoyment.



This strain has been reported to ease symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression, perfect for alone time or spending time with others. You’ll feel a bubbling rush of energy and euphoria as soon as you consume Orange Eruption, slowly and surely radiating across your body. This gentle wave of happiness and contentment will boost your mood and brighten your day, as you start to see life’s little pleasures with renewed vigor.



Orange Eruption will bring you to a state of clear-headed calm, perfect for when you have a list of things to take care of at home. The uplifting aroma of citrus adds to the feeling of ease. Perfect for creating memorable moments, whether it be an enjoyable conversation with your friends, exploring new places, or simply enjoying the fresh air, you’ll always be ready to tackle life’s surprises head on. Orange Eruption is sure to leave you feeling like life’s infinite possibilities are within your grasp.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: Orange Juice x Girl Scout Cookies



Breeder: Mirayo by Santana



Primary Terpene Profile: terpinolene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, cerebral



Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus

