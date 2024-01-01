About this product
Introducing the "Orange-U-Glad It's Cherry" High-Frequency Gummies: Get ready to ignite your senses and amplify your adventures with an electrifying burst of flavor and an exhilarating 500mg dose of sativa goodness in every pack. These gummies aren't just edibles – they're a fast lane to a high-frequency vibe.
Brace yourself for a double whammy of tangy orange zest and the lusciousness of ripe cherries. Each bite is a flavor explosion that'll have your taste buds break-dancing. Whether you're hitting up festivals, diving into underground gigs, or just strolling through neon-lit alleys, these gummies are your ultimate passport to a high-octane experience.
Infuse your nights with the energy of a meteor shower. From rooftop parties to low-key house parties, Orange-U-Glad It's Cherry gummies will fuel your every move, keeping your nights nothing short of legendary. Made from premium ingredients and meticulously dosed, Orange-U-Glad It's Cherry encapsulates the spirit of adventure while delivering an unparalleled sativa experience.
Recommended for experienced cannabis consumers with higher tolerances. Consume responsibly and allow 45 minutes to 1 hour for the full high-frequency rush. Newcomers and those with a low THC tolerance are advised to tread lightly and take their time.
Orange-U-Glad It's Cherry 500mg Sativa Gummies
by ILLICIT
About this product
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
