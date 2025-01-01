The Strain: Peanut Butter Strudel is a one-of-a-kind hybrid innovation from Beanmill Genetics, born of the cross between Dos-Si-Dos and Strudel Breath. This strain fuses rich heritage with irresistible flavor, offering an experience that is both sumptuous and uniquely engaging. Its genetic lineage brings together the distinctive tang of peanut butter with an indulgent twist from complementary strains, resulting in a flavor profile that stands out in every session.



Savor a flavor that is as decadent as dessert—imagine the lush, sugary notes of peanut butter intermingled with the creamy allure of vanilla and a cascade of sweet caramel. Limonene infuses the blend with a bright, citrusy spark, injecting a refreshing burst that counterbalances the deep, savory elements. Caryophyllene steps in to add a subtle spicy warmth, while the grounding, herbal character of humulene and the crisp accent of pinene round out this intricate tapestry. In every draw, the taste evolves into something reminiscent of a gourmet caramel candy with just a hint of spice.



As the high unfolds, Peanut Butter Strudel delivers a quick surge of gentle euphoria that lifts your mood and invites a relaxed, happy state of mind. The initial, soothing effect sparks an easy, cheerful vibe, making it a delightful companion for creative brainstorming, casual conversations, or even a mindful stretch session. Soon, a pleasant physical tingle gently permeates your limbs, encouraging you to move, stretch, or simply enjoy a moment of serene stillness. Embrace the carefree spirit and comforting vibes of Peanut Butter Strudel—an experience that transforms your day into a series of sweet, mellow, and inspiring moments.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Dos-Si-Dos] x [Strudel Breath]

Breeder: Beanmill Genetics

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Pinene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Mellow, Inspired, Calm, Focused, Contented

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Peanut Butter, Caramel, Vanilla, Sweet, Creamy

