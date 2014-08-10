About this product
The Strain - Purple Tonic is an Indica-dominant cannabis strain featuring high levels of CBD. Its lineage stems from crossing the genetics of Purple Pineapple and Chocolate Tonic. Although it's a purely Indica-dominant, patients have found themselves more sociable, clear-headed, and focused in smaller and more controlled doses. In larger doses, patients have reported a couch-locked and lethargic state of body and mind.
As the moniker of this strain implies, Purple Tonic's buds are covered in deep purple and forest green hues underneath its layers of vivid orange pistils and golden resinous trichomes. Depending on curing techniques used, some of these buds tend to be resinous and harder to break apart by hand, so it's recommended to keep a grinder handy when preparing a serving of Purple Tonic.
The flowers of this cannabis strain emit a sweet, fruity, earthy, and piney fragrance, usually accompanied by a blueberry undertone. Its flavor is known to produce an earthy, nutty, and sweet essence.
Medical consumers searching for a strain with notable analgesic properties have said that Purple Tonic's anti-inflammatory characteristics provide alleviation for mild physical pain, symptoms of headaches, while also helping induce sleep in larger doses.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Purple Mayhem] x [AC/DC]
Breeder: Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, Terpinolene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Social, Happy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy, Piney, Blueberry
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
As the moniker of this strain implies, Purple Tonic's buds are covered in deep purple and forest green hues underneath its layers of vivid orange pistils and golden resinous trichomes. Depending on curing techniques used, some of these buds tend to be resinous and harder to break apart by hand, so it's recommended to keep a grinder handy when preparing a serving of Purple Tonic.
The flowers of this cannabis strain emit a sweet, fruity, earthy, and piney fragrance, usually accompanied by a blueberry undertone. Its flavor is known to produce an earthy, nutty, and sweet essence.
Medical consumers searching for a strain with notable analgesic properties have said that Purple Tonic's anti-inflammatory characteristics provide alleviation for mild physical pain, symptoms of headaches, while also helping induce sleep in larger doses.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Purple Mayhem] x [AC/DC]
Breeder: Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, Terpinolene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Social, Happy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy, Piney, Blueberry
The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our illicit flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.
About this strain
Purple Tonic effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.